Youtube 1440p Support Now for LG G3 Owners

Do you want to enjoy the quality video watching experience?

Youtube 1440p support is now available for LG G3 users who can finally enjoy the best of their times. The full HD video quality lets you take pleasure in the real-like viewing experience.

Before the arrival of this video quality, Youtube was offering up to 720p or sometimes 1080p playback quality. People are able to enjoy good viewing experience with the 1080p video quality, but that runs smoother on high speed internet However, people were still searching for something more vibrant. Finally, the dream is turning into reality for the LG G3 users who will now be able to enjoy the super-fine video quality with Youtube 1440 support.

After the recently added update, Youtube is now offering what you had expected before. However, you need to get LG’s latest flagship smartphone in order to take pleasure in the recently added feature. Please be informed that the Youtube’s android app is said to get the update of 1440p playback resolution on the mobile devices.

It is being said that users are going to see more high definition, I mean WQHD, devices released in the coming months. Hence, the movie watching experience is heading towards more enhanced levels of technology. One thing that could be somewhat teasing for the entire android community is the compatibility of this high-end features to be exclusive with top-notch handsets like LG G3.

So if you are planning to buy a new handset, make sure it is capable of serving your video watching purpose quite well.