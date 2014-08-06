Sony Xperia Z3 Alleged Pictures Leak Online

The suspected images of the Sony Xperia Z3 compact had leaked a few days ago and we all were curious about this mysterious phone. Finally, now sources show off the full face of the alleged Sony Xperia Z3 smartphone. This is not the compact version, but the full-fledged device that tells a lot more.

The external features of the recently leaked phone are not different from the Xperia Z2, the previous member of the flagship family. There is a flap for covering the microSD and microSIM card slots, one more flap to shield the microUSB port, plus pogo pins for stereo speakers and charging on the front side.

A G Lens logo and LED flash still appear on the back camera, however, the label beside this says xx.xMP. Rumors say that the company might be employing a 20.7MP camera sensor this time as well.

Although we can see the leaked photos, yet nothing can be said for sure about measurements of this particular device. Furthermore, info on the screen size is also yet to be confirmed. Confirmation of the screen size will also solve the Z3 and Z3 compact knot. Just like most of the other things, bezels on the above images look similar to the Xperia Z2.

If you remember, Sony announced its 2013 flagship Xperia Z1 at IFA and then launched the next one, Xperia Z2, at the MWC. Now the next IFA is on the verge and the company has decided to go live with an event on September 3. So the launch of the so-called Sony Xperia Z3 is expected on this mega event.

Therefore, this is better to wait until the next month to see what makes the new Z3 prominent among other android smartphones.