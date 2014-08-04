Samsung Galaxy Avant is Full of Colors and Life

Seeing something new? Yes, it is the latest Samsung Galaxy Avant smartphone coming out with some cool features to check out. The handset was announced and released back in July. So most likely now you must be able to get your hands on this wondrous mobile phone.

Getting curious to know the specs? The Samsung Galaxy Avant is a mid-range phone that brings nice list of features all packed in a compact design. Due to the reasonable price tag, those on a budget will be able to buy the device without jumping out of the pocket.

Released recently, the Avant sports a 4.5-inch multi-touch display, a Quad-core 1.2GHz processor, 1.5GB of RAM, 16GB internal memory, 5MP rear-facing camera, 720p video recording, 2MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calling, microSD card support for the storage expansion purpose, 4G LTE support plus heaps more.

After seeing the above key specs, you must be willing to fall in love with the Samsung Galaxy Avant. However, no need to be too excited if you’ve already got a mobile phone better than this. On the other hand, users who haven’t enjoyed the pleasure of Quad-core brilliance so far should really take part in buying this affordable device.

From launch since today, people have shown a great interest in the phone and majority of them might have purchased the gadget as a first priority. No major faults or irregularities have been discovered yet, however, I’m not sure about the future. Keep following us for more new phones, tabs, gadgets and much more!