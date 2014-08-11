Nokia X2 Ad is Probably More Exciting than the Phone

The Nokia X2 ad has just came into view and looks awesome and probably more entertaining than the phone. I have watched this advertisement and found it simply awesome to describe handset’s awesomeness. The new Nokia X2 is expected to be available all across the globe on its initial launch.

Apart from the device’s beauty and features, the company has started a very strong marketing campaign in order to set high levels of sales. Anyhow, people at this stage may not be aware of the features and the performance because they have yet to try out the device. The latest promotional video from Nokia describes its phone to be a jet when it comes to app performance.

The company claims its Nokia X2 to be on the top when it comes to app processing. All the popular apps can go faster on this smartphone, so those who love enjoying apps like Flipboard, Instagram, Facebook and temple run gam must be ready to break the previous records.

For many users, Nokia’s X series is not that a big hit when it comes to the Android smartphone industry. There are still many other big companies with wonderful devices to offer. So people looking for the new gadget can easily look for other great options rather than being irritated by a phone that doesn’t work as expected.

The X-series was first launched back February in the city of Barcelona. Though the manufacture considers it a big success to launch a couple of Android phones to grab folks’ attention, yet this may not be the biggest thing of the year. Therefore, majority of users prefer getting Samsung or Sony phones rather than picking up one from Nokia’s X series.

Anyhow, you can check out the below video that tells the story in an awesome way.