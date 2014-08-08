Lenovo Vibe Z2 Pro Appears with Official Details

Lenovo is a popular name when it comes to technological gadgets of the modern times. The company has been in the success race for last many years, taking important initiatives to become world’s one of the most reliable smartphone manufacturers.

The company has recently unveiled its latest Lenovo Vibe Z2 Pro smartphone with specs that you must love to know. Now let’s discuss the major specs of this forthcoming giant phone. One thing that is worth telling is that the handset features a large display sporting 6-inch touchscreen with an amazing screen resolution of 2560×1440 pixels resolution.

Apart from the display, there is a powerful Snapdragon 801 processor clocked at 2.5GHz speeding up the new Lenovo Vibe Z2 Pro. There is a massive 3GB of RAM to strengthen the speed and performance of the processor. Game and movies lovers should not be embarrassed at all because they are going to get a mammoth 32GB internal memory for storing whatever they are dreaming to have on phone.

Another bright aspect of the hardware is the 4G LTE compatibility that let users enjoy super-fast internet, no matter where they are. There is a 16.0 Megapixels rear-facing camera to hold down lovely moments in forms of pictures and videos. There is also a 5MP front camera to make video calling and selfie exposure a fun experience.

The operating system will be a tasty mixture of Android 4.4 KitKat and the Lenovo’s Vibe 2.0 user interface. The device is said to have a metallic unibody design which is just 7.7mm thick. Above all, there is a 4000mAh battery that will last longer no matter how many movies you watch throughout the day. Because of such a powerful battery backup, you will not have to be worried about the recharge while playing games.

The recently-popped Lenovo Vibe Z2 Pro will be available in Titanium, Black and Gold color options.

Will you be buying one if it gets available around your neighborhood?