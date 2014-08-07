Crazy Taxi City Rush Lands on Google’s Play Store

Games are everywhere – on mobile phone, tablet, laptop, play station and even on the television set. Despite the diverse availability, people always search to get new and fun blasting games especially on their handsets. This is because a smartphone nowadays is considered to be the best companion of a person.

Crazy Taxi City Rush is the latest version of this world famous game and now finally goes available on Google Android.

So those having issues while playing bogus car racing games should now try for the real epic adventure. The racing takes you to the next level where you would be able to enjoy the faster blaster driving experience.

Children always love to spend time with cars or car games, especially in the childhood. Many of us must have experienced the pleasure of driving a virtual car. The crazy taxi city rush seems to be a very good game for those wishing to derive some extra entertainment out of their mobile device.

The game involves some of the most exciting features that you are going to enjoy throughout the gameplay. The stunning graphics give almost a real experience along with amazing sound. So if you have been waiting to drive the world’s craziest car, then here is the chance to get right on it.

Easy and interesting drive controls

Landscape and portrait modes

Made by original crazy taxi designer

Loads of crazy passengers

New city to derive and explore

Enjoy crazy routes everywhere

The app has just landed on the Google Play Store and expected to grab a great user attention in the coming few weeks. Interested? Grab yours by hitting the link given below.

Grab it for free from Google Play Store.